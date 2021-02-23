El Paso says it can handle transit needs of migrants who will be allowed to cross border starting Friday

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso leaders say they have readied their transportation system for migrants to avoid the problems that happened during the 2019 influx of asylum seekers.

Migrants that are currently a part of the Migrant Protection Protocol and have active asylum cases will be eligible to start crossing the border at El Paso this coming Friday.

In the migrant surge of 2019, a problem that became apparent was a lack of seats on buses. People were forced to stay in overcrowded shelters because they were unable to get on a bus to their final destination.

This year, however, the city thinks those same problems will not happen again. Part of that reason is because of the amount of people that will be crossing the border daily is very low and manageable.

The city says they will get approximately 25 to 30 migrants coming to El Paso per day. That makes things very manageable, and the city says if those numbers increase they will be ready.

"That's pretty much what we're doing is just making sure we have enough seats to move individuals out to their final destination," Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez, who coordinates emergency management operations, said.