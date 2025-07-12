“SHORTYMANIA” hits the mat, benefits St. Marks group

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A wrestling tournament to help raise funds for St. Mark's Special needs group was hosted by National Furniture Liquidators, located at 8600 Gateway East.

The event is a free professional wrestling tournament that is hosted in partnership with God of the Ring Pro Wrestling Entertainment.

The evening started with a meet and greet with the wrestlers before they hit the squared ring.

All proceeds, including the concessions sales managed by St. Mark's Special Needs Group, go towards funding programs that help local children with special needs.