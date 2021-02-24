Border Patrol agent flown to UMC after being injured near Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol agent working near the Ysleta port of entry was flown to University Medical Center Wednesday evening after suffering from an undisclosed injury.
A Border Patrol spokesman described it as a “medical issue,” although it was serious enough that the agent was taken the hospital by a Texas Dept. of Public Safety helicopter instead of an ambulance.
A UMC spokesman said the agent was in stable condition and was being evaluated by doctors.
Border Patrol and DPS officials declined to provide any further details.
