Border Patrol agent flown to UMC after being injured near Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol agent working near the Ysleta port of entry was flown to University Medical Center Wednesday evening after suffering from an undisclosed injury.

A Border Patrol spokesman described it as a “medical issue,” although it was serious enough that the agent was taken the hospital by a Texas Dept. of Public Safety helicopter instead of an ambulance.

A UMC spokesman said the agent was in stable condition and was being evaluated by doctors.

Border Patrol and DPS officials declined to provide any further details.