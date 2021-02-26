El Paso port begins processing asylum-seekers from Mexico

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso on Friday became the third U.S. border crossing to start processing asylum-seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico.

ABC-7's news partners at Canal 44 in Juarez captured images of the first group of migrants in Mexico coming over to be processed by U.S. immigration officials and enter El Paso.

The ports of entry in Brownsville, Texas and San Ysidro, California already started doing processing over the past week.

The move comes after President Joe Biden began rolling back his predecessor's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

It forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait for their U.S. immigration hearings in Mexico.

But many of them had to wait for months, if not years, often in tough conditions.

In the meantime, many migrants faced the threat of extortion, kidnapping or sexual assault.

The White House estimates that some 25,000 people still have active immigration cases.