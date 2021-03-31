Caught on video: Young children dropped by smugglers over Santa Teresa border wall in desert

Border

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – A U.S. Border Patrol surveillance camera captured what officials described as "disturbing" video of human smugglers dropping two young children over a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border just west of Mt. Cristo Rey in Santa Teresa.

The video of the Tuesday night incident was released by authorities on Wednesday, with El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez saying she was "appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier."

Officials said after the helpless 3-year-old and 5-year-old sisters from Ecuador landed on the ground, two smugglers could be seen quickly fleeing the scene.

Border agents described the two girls as having been "mistreated" and said the pair were evaluated at a local hospital before being taken to a temporary holding facility.

"If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours,” Chavez said.