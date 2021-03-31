New migrant facilities bringing hundreds of jobs to Borderland

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- With the recent increase of migrants and unaccompanied children crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S., new migrant facilities are opening up in El Paso.

The site on Fort Bliss is the most recent migrant facility to open up, receiving 500 teen boys between ages 13 to 17 on Tuesday, the first group of migrants to arrive.

Those shelters will be filled with employees through contractors for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ABC-7 found several hundred job openings through the different contractors.

Continuity Global Solutions is hiring for 100 youth worker openings that are "responsible for all direct care to adolescents ages 13-17. They provide continuous line-of-sight supervision at all times to their assigned unaccompanied children (UCs)." The job posting does not specify the exact location.

Caliburn is hiring for three positions for the Trail House, which is operated by it.

BCFS System is hiring for more than two dozen positions, with one of the job responsibilities described as "consistently provide and update training for Office of Refugee Resettlement care facilities."

Many of these jobs do require background checks due to the close contact with migrant children.

The facility on Fort Bliss, for example, "accept(s) children from CBP into its care where they can be safely processed, cared for and either released to a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care."