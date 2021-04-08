Watch LIVE: El Paso leaders discuss Homeland Security Secretary’s visit

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- For the second time in less than a month, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was visiting El Paso on Thursday to see firsthand the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border with a surge in the arrivals of unaccompanied children that has filled migrant facilities in the Borderland and Rio Grande Valley.

His visit came as newly released data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed nearly 19,000 kids were picked up traveling alone across the border in March, which was the largest monthly number ever tallied.

El Paso leaders scheduled an 11 a.m. Thursday news conference coinciding with Mayorkas visit.

Participating in that news conference are:

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

Congressman Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security

Oscar Leeser, El Paso City Mayor

Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County Judge

Chief Mario D'Agostino, El Paso Fire Chief and Managing Director for Public Safety

Ruben Garcia, Executive Director Annunciation House

Linda Rivas, Co-founder of the Borderland Immigration Council

Mayorkas was last in El Paso on March 19 to tour the border and examine the migrant surge impact. Following that trip, he urged migrants "not to come" - reiterating that the border was not open and that most migrants would be turned away.