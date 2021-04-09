Nearly 1,000 jobs tied to Fort Bliss migrant shelters are available

Border

FORT BLISS, Texas -- The Fort Bliss migrant shelters are providing job opportunities for Borderland residents.

A bit less than 1,000 job openings of varying experience levels and competitive pay are available with federal contractors.

“These 900 positions are very specific to the migrant shelter centers for children within Fort Bliss,” Bianca Cervantes, a spokesperson for Workforce Solutions Borderplex said.

There are 300 positions for entry level unarmed security guards in both part and full-time roles.

For one of these jobs, you’ll need a high school diploma or a GED, be 21 years and over, preferably have 1 year of customer service experience and pass a background check.

The starting pay for this position is $20/hr.

Other jobs offered are food service workers, including chefs, sous chefs, servers, food prep workers, bussers, dishwashers and sanitation workers.

For one of these 80 positions, it is preferred that you are bilingual.

There are also 600 positions available for youth care workers.

Once again you must be 21 years and over, be bilingual, have a high school diploma or a GED and pass a background check. The pay rate is $18/hr.

“If you're looking for a job and you need one immediately,” Cervantes said. “I want to make sure that everybody's aware.”

The nearly 1,000 migrant shelter-related jobs are among 10,000 open job positions across the Borderland that can be viewed at borderplexjobs.com.