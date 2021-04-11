Migrant boy found wandering alone in Texas had been deported and kidnapped

Border

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- Nicaraguan authorities have put out a news release identifying the 10-year-old migrant boy seen wandering alone along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley this past week as Wilton Eniel Gutiérrez Obregón.

It says they made contact with the boy's father, Lázaro Gutiérrez Laguna, who detailed how his son and wife initially headed to the U.S. in February.

The trip was financed by the mom's brothers who found smugglers for them to get the U.S., according to Gutiérrez Laguna.

The Washington Post and Univision spoke with Wilton's uncle, Misael Obregón, who lives in Miami, Florida. He says Wilton and his mom were expelled to Mexico and kidnapped.

He then says he paid a ransom but only had enough for his nephew to be released. The smugglers then abandoned Wilton after leading him across the border.

You can watch the Spanish-language interview with the uncle in the video player below.