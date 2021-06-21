‘Voracious’ Juarez blaze fills Borderland sky with thick smoke

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Heavy smoke was visible in west El Paso Monday evening from a blaze burning across the U.S.-Mexico border in Juarez.

The Mexican news outlet El Diario described the blaze as a "voracious house fire" at Ramón Corona and Inocencio Ochoa streets, which was cordoned off as firefighters worked to contain it.

Video and images from ABC-7's newsgathering partners at Canal 44 showed flames shooting out of the residence along with a thick column of smoke.

The home that caught fire was said to be vacant, but El Diario reported there were some evacuations in the neighborhood as the flames spread to an adjoining house.

Authorities said it wasn't immediately known what ignited the fire.