Juarez floods after heavy rains, residents advised to stay home

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Heavy rainfall that triggered flash flooding in El Paso had a similar impact across the border in Juarez on Monday afternoon and into the night.

ABC-7's newsgathering partners at Canal 44 reported numerous street closures due to water accumulation.

There was also a landslide reported along a hill in a section of Camino Real, while a man actually took to Oscar Flores on a jet ski as the street was covered in so much water it became a makeshift river. (Watch it in the video player at the bottom of this article.)

Authorities advised Juarez motorists to use extreme caution if it was essential to venture out, otherwise they recommended that residents stay off the roads and remain home due to the flood waters.

Officials also warned that more rain was expected on Tuesday, which could exacerbate the flooding conditions.