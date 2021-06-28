Flash Flood Warning: El Paso motorists stranded by flooding

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A Flash Flood Warning was issued for El Paso until 7 p.m. Monday after heavy rainfall deluged the Borderland throughout the afternoon.

In west El Paso, the Rio Grande spilled onto Paisano and Executive, stranding some motorists who were unable to pass through the rising water on the roadway.

Also in west El Paso at Doniphan and Sunland, a major sinkhole opened up due to the water; it too snarled traffic.

In east El Paso, Edgemere Boulevard from Lee Treviño Drive to Red Sails Drive was closed due to fooding.

In Canutillo, 1st Street from Park Avenue to West Street was closed due to flooding.

