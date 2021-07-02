Border Patrol raids El Paso & Sunland Park stash houses, finds 65 smuggled migrants

Border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents raided two Borderland stash houses utilized by human smugglers this week, rounding up over five-dozen migrants, authorities said Friday.

One of the stash house busts occurred in Sunland Park, where border agents said the found 43 people who were in the country illegally. Of those 43, there were 25 Ecuadorans, six Mexicans, six Guatemalans, four El Salvadorians,

and two Brazilians.

Another raid turned up 22 migrants hiding inside a home in central El Paso, including 10 Ecuadorans, four Guatemalans, three, Mexicans, two Nicaraguans, two Hondurans and one El Salvadorian.

All 65 migrants discovered at the two locations were adults, none were children. Officials indicated they were all returned to Mexico.

A Border Patrol spokesman said the agency has seen a 261% increase in encounters with single adults in the El Paso sector this year.