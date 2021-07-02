Skip to Content
Caught on video: Drunk driver crashes into Juarez daycare

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Juarez authorities arrested a driver who they said was drunk and speeding when he crashed his van into a daycare in the Gómez Morín neighborhood on Friday evening.

ABC-7's newsgathering partners at Canal 44 obtained video showing the moment the van crashed through the wall of the daycare after it reportedly knocked down a ladder, struck a tree and a fence.

Fortunately, authorities indicated there was no one inside the daycare building at the time of the crash.

