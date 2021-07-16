X-ray on trailer at Sierra Blanca checkpoint finds 74 smuggled migrants

Border

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — A recent x-ray taken of a large travel trailer has once again exposed the reality of human smuggling at the Texas-Mexico border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over the two trucks pulling travel trailers with undocumented non-citizens inside on July 12.

Agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint at Sierra Blanca saw their K-9 officer make a positive alert on the first truck. Then, a second truck pulling another large travel trailer was encountered shortly after.

Agents provided additional information on that truck involved in the smuggling scheme to the Texas Department of Public Safety who performed a vehicle stop. Officers found 74 undocumented non-citizens in the travel trailer.

“The coordination and collaboration between the agents and Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in multiple migrants being rescued from a very dangerous situation,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said. “Transnational criminal organizations recruit United States Citizens to facilitate their smuggling schemes, they continue to place lives in danger with little regard for their safety and well-being.”

Smugglers charge migrants anywhere from $7,000 to $25,000 per person. Of the many migrants who risk their lives to find work in the U.S. many end up exploited, according to experts.

Three U.S. citizens were also arrested. Two of them were turned over to DPS for their involvement in the smuggling scheme. The other U.S. citizen, and driver of the second truck, was released due to his juvenile age.

All undocumented non-citizens from countries including Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Peru were processed accordingly.