4 hurt in ceiling collapse at Juarez bank blamed on recent rain

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A ceiling collapsed at a Juarez bank on Tuesday, injuring four people inside.

It happened at Banco Santander, located just east of downtown Juarez.

When the roof caved in, it sent customers inside the bank scrambling for safety.

The director of civil protection for Juarez reported that four people were hurt in the incident.

An investigation into what triggered the collapse was underway, but initial indications suggested recent rains may have been responsible.