Border Patrol agent shoots dog in Sunland Park to stop it from attacking canine partner

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico — A security camera captured the sound of a U.S. Border Patrol agent from the El Paso sector shooting and killing a dog.

Officials say it was in self defense: The shooting itself was not captured on the video. But moments later you see a woman crying.

Border Patrol told ABC-7 this happened in the Sunland Park area.

Officials say the agent fired his gun to stop a dog from attacking him and his canine partner.

Border Patrol says it happened after agents arrested seven migrants who entered the country illegally.

Officials say the agent and his canine were walking to their vehicle when a large dog approached and tried to bite the agent's leg.

The agent was not seriously hurt, but investigators say the large dog then attacked border patrol canine.

The agent says the dog would not release the head of the caninie, so he shot the dog to end the attack.

The Border Patrol canine survived with injries, but other dog died.