WATCH: Homeland Security chief visits border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held a press conference in Brownsville on Thursday to discuss the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. (You can watch it in the video player above.)
Mayorkas traveled to south Texas to receive operational updates, engage with the DHS front-line workforce and meet with local officials and community leaders.
Mayorkas' visit came after local leaders asked the Biden administration to visit the Rio Grande Valley to see firsthand the increase in migrants.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) was among those who met with Mayorkas.
