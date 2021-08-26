Body found in remote desert area of Dona Ana County

Border

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A body, suspected to be that of a migrant, was recovered Thursday night along the western edge of Dona Ana County.

The body was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents off of Highway 9 around 8:30 p.m.

Sunland Park firefighters said they were called in following the discovery to retrieve the body from a remote desert area.

Authorities didn't identify the victim or indicate a cause of death.

No further details were available late Thursday night.