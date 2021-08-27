Skip to Content
Body pulled from Franklin Canal in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A body was pulled from a canal in Socorro on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Socorro police and firefighters on scene said the body was found in the Franklin Canal, which is a feeder to the Rio Grande river.

The discovery occurred near Socorro Road and F E Jackson Road.

There was no immediate identification made of the victim and no further details were available.

Officers at the scene said detectives were summoned to investigate the death.

