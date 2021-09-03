18 migrants found crammed in open rail car in south Texas

Border

LAREDO, Texas -- Customs and Border Protection agents searching trains for migrants said they found 18 undocumented immigrants packed inside an open freight railcar near Laredo earlier this week.

Agents said these immigrants were coming from the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Mexico.

Border agents indicated that trying to jump onto trains is not only illegal, it's also extremely dangerous. They point out migrants who do this have been maimed and even killed.

"When (a train's) moving, one wrong step, or if they fall or lose balance, they can seriously get injured," a CBP official recently told ABC-7.