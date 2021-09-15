El Paso events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexico's independence is celebrated Sept. 16 and several events are scheduled in El Paso to celebrate.
- UTEP will have a celebration with El Grito at 11:30 a.m. at Centennial Plaza on the university's campus. There will be free handheld Mexican flags to the first 150 attendees and the ceremony will include refreshments and a performance by the Mariachi Los Galleros.
- The Manor at 1011 N. Mesa Street will hold a 7 p.m. Noche Mexicana free celebration featuring Mexican food and drinks along with Mariachis. You can make reservations via Eventbrite or you can call 915-351-9727 for more information.
- The Mexican Consulate in El Paso is making available a virtual celebration for viewing online on its Facebook page. The online video celebration will include theater, singing, mariachi and ballet performances from different regions of Mexico.
