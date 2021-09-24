Last Haitian migrants depart Del Rio; 1,800 being processed in El Paso, 350 to stay at Annunciation House

Border

UPDATE: DEL RIO, Texas — After several days of living in squalid conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge, the last remaining Haitian migrants departed a makeshift camp there just before 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Friday.

A CNN crew under the bridge observed the final two buses as they departed for U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing centers.

Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said earlier Friday that over 1,800 Haitians from that camp were being processed in El Paso.

Meanwhile, an ABC-7 crew at El Paso's Annunciation House shelter observed the initial arrival Friday morning of a bus load of Haitians that will temporarily be housed there. The facility is expected to receive up to 350 migrants by day's end.

ORIGINAL REPORT: DEL RIO, Texas — The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain.

Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens told The Associated Press in a text message on Friday that he’s been told all of the migrants will be removed by the end of the day.

Nearly 15,000 had gathered there last week. The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

Many face expulsion to their home country, but not all. Some will be allowed to stay in the U.S. while asylum claims are pending.

In El Paso, U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez tweeted Friday that "processing is underway for more than 1,800 Haitian nationals." After processing, most migrants will be flown out to their final destination - which in this case is Port-Au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

Meantime, Ruben Garcia, the head of El Paso's Annunciation House shelter, told ABC-7 that he was expecting the arrival of 300 to 350 Haitian migrants at his facility on Friday. The shelter typically houses migrants on a temporary basis until arrangements are made to unite them with family or sponsors in the U.S.