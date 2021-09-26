7 shot & killed at Juarez house party; home burned down

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A group of armed men shot and killed seven people at a party and then burned the house down in Juarez early Sunday morning, ABC-7's news partners at Canal 44 reported.

The deadly attack unfolded around dawn at the intersection of Privada Francisco I. Madero and Rodolfo Fierro streets, in the Division del Norte neighborhood.

Investigators told Canal 44 that the gunmen entered the home and opened fire on the seven people inside, before setting the house and some vehicles on fire.

The identity of the victims were not yet known and no motive was disclosed for the killings.