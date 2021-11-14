Border crossers trickling into El Paso as downtown business still lags

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s been one week since the border restrictions were fully lifted. A week ago Sunday night, fully vaccinated foreigners were able to return to the United States for the first time in 19 months.

Downtown businesses near the Paso Del Norte International Bridge had been looking forward to the extra business that comes from border crossers.

Since the border reopening failed to bring a large influx of shoppers at the beginning of the week, many businesses were stunned.

However, some business owners tell ABC-7 that this weekend they were starting to see more shoppers coming over from Mexico.

“In the beginning of the week where it was Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday leading up to Thursday it was really slow. It was not what we expected, but fortunately starting Friday it was good, and today has been going really well,” said Joe Hernandez, owner of the La Quinta store.

Business owners like Hernandez are also hopeful that more shoppers will cross the border to shop during the holiday season.