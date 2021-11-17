Skip to Content
Border
By
New
Published 9:26 PM

Gunman arrested after 2 El Pasoans shot following meeting with Juárez prosecutors

76F8E911-767C-4E34-BBE4-19900EC7BEFD

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — Two El Pasoans were shot and wounded as they left the Chihuahua state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday.

Authorities later arrested the suspected hitman and seized his getaway cay. Officials also said they had recovered the gun he used.

Neither the identities of the victims nor the suspect were released by authorities.

The two wounded men were transferred to El Paso hospitals after being treated by Mexican medical crews. There was no word on their conditions.

Border

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content