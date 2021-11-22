City to sell CBP 60 acres of land to build new processing center in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned U.S. Customs and Border Protection intends to buy almost 60 acres of land from the city of El Paso to build a central processing center, much like the one the agency currently has near Hondo Pass.

This purchase comes at a time when CBP saw unprecedented numbers of migrants trying to either enter the U.S. or seek asylum during fiscal year 2021.

According to El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, this is actually a project that carried over from the Trump Administration with CBP buying land for central processing centers to meet the needs of large numbers of migrants coming to our borders.

The 59-acre northeast El Paso chunk of land that city leaders will discuss selling to CBP on Tuesday during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting carries a price tag of $1.5 million.