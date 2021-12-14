Man hospitalized with serious injuries after falling off border wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries after falling off the border wall in Sunland Park.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m.

Sunland Park firefighters indicated the 40-year-old man fell approximately 30 feet from the wall.

Officials said the man was initially found unconscious and paramedics performed CPR on him.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

The man's identity wasn't released by authorities.