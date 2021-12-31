3-year-old boy gunned down in Juárez home; fleeing couple arrested in slaying

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A three-year-old boy and his stepfather were shot and killed Thursday night in their Juárez home.

The boy's mother was also wounded in the attack, according to ABC-7's newsgathering partner Canal 44.

Canal 44 reported Friday that a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested by Juarez police on murder charges after witnesses saw them fleeing the home in the Puerto La Paz neighborhood.

Authorities have not reveled a motive behind the killings.