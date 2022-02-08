Three girls face arson charges after fire at elementary school

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department officials say three girls have now been charged with arson after a fire at Pebble Hills Elementary.

Four girls were taken into custody, they were charged with burglary of a building.

Police say they caused $100,000 in damage at Glen Cove Elementary School and Pebble Hills Elementary School on January 30th.

The girls were turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department. The fire department continued investigating a fire at Pebble Hills Elementary School.

Enrique Dueñas, the public information officer for the El Paso Fire Department said, "The fire department is going to present charges to three of the girls for arson at Pebble Hills Elementary School."

"Through the investigation, they were able to determine that the fire was actually intentional," Dueñas said.

One of the girls is also being charged for activating a fire alarm at Glen Cove Elementary School.