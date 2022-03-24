From Juarez to Ukraine and back; quest to start a new life cut short by Russia’s invasion

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua - Javier Donlucas was born in Juarez. Five years ago, he left to start a new life in Eastern Europe; establishing his family in Ukraine. But three days after Russia's invasion - he made the difficult decision to make the perilous journey back home.

His biggest concern was the emotional toll this would take on his 3-year-old son. The journey took him through crowded shelters, living next to complete strangers and sleeping on cold floors.

Donlucas documented the journey on his cell phone. At each stop, he recorded himself to provide a status update. In one video, he says it's a sad goodbye as he watches his son trying to keep up with the crowd wrapped from head to toe in cold weather gear. "God be with us," said Donlucas as they leave Kyiv.

They traveled more than 1,200 miles in taxis, buses, trains and sometimes on foot.

Before leaving the European continent, Donlucas told ABC-7 that there were days of suffering and trying to comfort his son so that he would not notice the war.

"Talking nice things so that he wouldn't realize the situation. The only thing that crossed my mind was to put them (his son and wife) in a safe place," Javier Donlucas said.

When they finally reached Romania, a sense of relief would start setting in. They were able to take a Mexican military flight to Mexico City, before arriving in Juarez.

His son, Sasha, would have two people waiting for him in Juarez; his grandparents who'd get to meet their grandchild for the very first time.

Javier Donlucas

Now that DonLucas is back with his family, he has been worried about the constant attacks. Due to his concern, he decided to take action in his hometown Juarez.

A couple of days ago, Donlucas did what he called an "artistic intervention," where he was covered in fake blood in front of the Ukrainian flag. This was to raise awareness about the innocent lives lost in his former home.

This artistic protest was done at the Juarez University, IADA campus, where he got his Bachelors in Music before leaving the Borderland.

Donlucas realized on his journey that many things were left behind due to the war.



Their lives changed radically, material things were left behind and he may never return to his adoptive country.



However, he recognizes that what matters is life and that now he has been given a new opportunity to start over in his birth city.