New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can expect to see two new shelters open soon according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino.

The City is inspecting EPISD's vacant Morehead and Bassett Middle Schools to make sure facilities are appropriate.

The internet systems, fire systems, and kitchens are all being checked.

Once inspection is complete, the City will start setting up cots inside. Their goal is to set up as much space as possible because it is difficult to determine how many migrants will cross.

“El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) has entered into agreements with the City of El Paso for sheltering migrants at Bassett and Morehead Middle Schools. These schools are currently vacant. I appreciate the willingness of EPISD to act with the urgency that this situation deserves in supporting the city during this humanitarian crisis. I am proud of how our local government, school district, and local organizations are working together to address the urgent needs of migrants arriving in our community," said State Representative Lina Ortega.

“During times of great challenge or crisis, El Pasoans come together to find solutions, help those in need, and demonstrate good will. I’m proud of EPISD for their willingness to use vacant campuses as emergency shelter for migrants who need it as they transition to their final destination to await their asylum hearings. It is this kind of leadership that exemplifies the best of our community and I’m so grateful for their proactive leadership and collaboration,” said Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.