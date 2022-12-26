Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department.

This morning, service members deployed to El Paso, Texas constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border to secure the area from illegal crossings. pic.twitter.com/X6JUkr9iQV — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) December 25, 2022

Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El Paso and completed the mission in 72 hours.

"It's the whole TMD, it's the State Guard, it's the Army Guard and the Air Guard coming together," said Major General Ronald 'Win' Burkett, Commander of the 36th Infantry Division, "They're focused on deterrence, they're focused on sending a message. The unlawful crossings is not an option."