Almost half a million dollars seized at Ysleta Port of Entry on three days

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three separate drug seizures at the Yselta Port of entry amounted to nearly half a million dollars in drugs seized, according to U.S. Customs and Border protection.

Officers intercepted nearly 13 pounds of fentanyl and 44 pounds of cocaine on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5.

The first incident happened Feb. 1, when a 24-year-old Mexican male was referred to secondary inspection via the inspection lanes. Officials say they found more than two pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

The second incident happened 30 minutes later when a 31-year-old Mexican female was referred to a secondary inspection. She was also entering via the inspection lanes. CBP officers found nearly 22 pounds of cocaine and nearly 13 pounds of fentanyl.

The third incident happened Feb. 5 when A 35-year-old U.S. male was referred to a secondary inspection. He was also entering via the vehicle lanes. Officials say they discovered more than 20 pounds of cocaine in his car.

“CBP officers using a layered enforcement approach are regularly stopping significant drug loads,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy.”

All three were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations or state and local authorities for prosecution.