Border Patrol shoot, kill man after evading checkpoint near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For the first time, we are getting a look at body camera footage of Border Patrol agents shooting and killing a man near Las Cruces.

This happened on April 2. CBP officials say the footage is being released in compliance with agency policy, and with an executive order aimed at enhancing public trust.

Border Patrol says the man avoided a checkpoint west of Las Cruces. That prompted a 22-mile chase that spanned nearly an hour. At some point, officials say the man left his car and started walking away.

Agents caught up with the man and tried to get him to surrender. As one agent approaches him, the man is seen in the newly released body camera footage swinging a club at the agent, before running away, stopping, and swinging the club again.

Just moments later, one of the agents is seen deploying his stun gun without success on the man. About 30 seconds later, another attempt to use the stun gun also fails, as the man appears to deflect with a piece of clothing.

For a few minutes, agents ask the man to stop and tell him they want to talk to him, but he continues to walk away.

The situation escalates a couple of minutes later, when another agent approaches the man and attempts to restrain him and the man is seen striking the agent. At that point, the agents fired 16 shots at the man, killing him.

Border Patrol officials say that along with the club, the man was also carrying two knives in his pockets. Officials say the shooting remains under investigation by the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, and is also under review by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico.