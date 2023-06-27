Skip to Content
On the Border

Federal agents in El Paso arrest Mexican felon accused of homicide, burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Homeland Security Investigation El Paso office says agents arrested a convicted felon accused of homicide, burglary, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials announced the arrest in a tweet. They say the 65-year-old undocumented noncitizen Mexican man remains in ICE custody.

