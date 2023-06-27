Federal agents in El Paso arrest Mexican felon accused of homicide, burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Homeland Security Investigation El Paso office says agents arrested a convicted felon accused of homicide, burglary, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Convicted felon arrested: #ERO El Paso officers arrested a 65-year-old undocumented noncitizen from Mexico convicted for homicide, burglary, possession of heroin & possession w/intent to distribute methamphetamine. He remains in #ICE custody. #CriminalApprehensionProgram pic.twitter.com/tj8JWsOIIq — HSI El Paso (@HSIElPaso) June 27, 2023

Officials announced the arrest in a tweet. They say the 65-year-old undocumented noncitizen Mexican man remains in ICE custody.