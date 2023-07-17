Border Network for Human Rights to release a binational abuse documentation report

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Border Network for Human Rights will release the findings from the 2022-2023 Binational Abuse Documentation Campaign (“Campaña de Documentación de Abusos”), focusing on identified patterns of Human and Civil Rights violations allegedly carried out by U.S. law and immigration enforcement agencies.

This year, the campaign will include abuse reports stemming from incidents in El Paso, Southern New Mexico, Presidio, Marfa, Big Bend, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and the general Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The BNHR will make public over 40 collected abuse cases, present what it believes are patterns of abuse committed by U.S. law enforcement agencies, and make policy recommendations.

“This report contains worrisome stories of abuse, misconduct, and violence at the hands of state law enforcement agents in Texas, as well as from federal and local institutions," said BNHR's Executive Director, Fernando Garcia.

"This is concerning because, far from finding humane and dignified ways to address the humanitarian crisis in the U.S.-Mexico border, those in power, in the state of Texas and federally, continue to implement and promote strategies and practices that abuse and mistreat border residents, immigrants, and refugees, as much as the poor and the vulnerable," Garcia added.

"This Abuse Documentation Campaign report will once more lift the veil on the violence perpetrated against our communities by law enforcement agencies and institutions," a spokesperson told ABC-7 in a statement. "People need that peace of mind, and above all, to ensure that their rights, dignity, and well-being are protected while all enforcement agencies are subjected to clear and transparent accountability and oversight mechanisms."