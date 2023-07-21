El Paso’s Water Rescue Team pulls body from canal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department's Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of a canal near the border Friday morning.

This happened near Loop 375 and Paisano, just blocks from Rosa's Cantina, near the border.

A spokesperson tweeted out that crews are turning the scene over to law enforcement and returning to their stations.

The call came in just before 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Fire Department officials have not released additional information on the person who died or what led up to their death. ABC-7 is reaching out to officials to learn additional details. Check back for updates.