Mexican agency helping migrants in Juarez through immigration process

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Consejo Estatal de Población (COESPO), a Chihuahua State Department agency, is helping migrants with different immigration-related services.

Those services include migratory information, linking them to jobs in Juarez, and assisting them with using the CBP One app.

COESPO also guides migrants through the shelter network and health services the state offers to them.

According to Enrique Valenzuela, the COESPO coordinator, Juarez currently has around 1,600 migrants in different shelters around town. Every day, the agency assists around 150 migrants that recently arrived in Juarez, and some who have been staying in the Borderland for awhile.

After a meeting with binational authorities on Wednesday, the agency's goal is to have a safer and more modern border process to assist migrants that arrive in Juarez.