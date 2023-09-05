Skip to Content
On the Border

Juarez mayor says city is “saturated” with incoming migrants

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
New
Published 11:58 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar confirmed in a morning news conference that the city has seen an increase in migrant numbers recently.

Currently, the City's Kiki Romero shelter is at its full capacity, hosting around 200 migrants. The federal government's shelter is hosting a large number of migrants as well.

ABC-7 spoke with the City's Department of Human Rights, which said they are still receiving donations and support from different local, state, and international organizations to fill the shelter's needs.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also confirmed the City will ask the National Institute of Migration and the Chihuahua state government to reactivate a check point in Jiménez, Chihuahua, to prevent Juarez from becoming overwhelmed.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content