Juarez mayor says city is “saturated” with incoming migrants

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar confirmed in a morning news conference that the city has seen an increase in migrant numbers recently.

Currently, the City's Kiki Romero shelter is at its full capacity, hosting around 200 migrants. The federal government's shelter is hosting a large number of migrants as well.

ABC-7 spoke with the City's Department of Human Rights, which said they are still receiving donations and support from different local, state, and international organizations to fill the shelter's needs.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also confirmed the City will ask the National Institute of Migration and the Chihuahua state government to reactivate a check point in Jiménez, Chihuahua, to prevent Juarez from becoming overwhelmed.