Juarez considering putting migrants to work at maquiladoras

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Juarez is considering giving migrants jobs. The demand for workers and the increase in migrants could make that possible, experts say.

Santiago Gonzalez, the city's Director of Human Rights, said that the city is looking to get migrants staying in local shelters into workplaces like maquiladoras.

Gonzalez says that making this idea a reality could be complicated. The city will have to ensure transportation between the shelters and the factories.

The city also has to make sure that any migrant being employed or getting support from the government will not end up asking for money on the streets, or drifting away from work.

Migrants will also need to obtain work permits in Mexico, and businesses will have to register their new workers through the National Institute of Migration.

Juarez authorities also say that they do not have a specific start date for this plan.