Cargo operations at Bridge of the Americas temporarily suspended

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Protection is shutting down cargo processing at the Bridge of the Americas starting Monday, September 18, 2023.

A spokesperson says that temporary suspension will allow officers to help Border Patrol process incoming migrants. The officers will be dispatched to areas between ports of entry where migrants are turning themselves over.

Truck drivers are asked to redirect to the Ysleta, Santa Teresa, or Marcelino Serna (Tornillo) ports of entry.

BOTA is normally open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ABC-7 will update you when we learn when the temporary suspension will end.