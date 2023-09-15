Shelters in Juárez housing fewer people as more migrants cross into the US daily

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez is experiencing a decrease in its migrant numbers as more leave for their appointments with U.S. authorities.

ABC-7 spoke with the director of the Juarez Human Rights Department who said currently, migrant shelters in the city are working at between 70% and 80% capacity. According to the Juarez Human Rights Department, two or three weeks ago they were operating at over capacity.

The City of El Paso, meanwhile, has seen an increase in migrant encounters along the border.

The Human Rights Department confirmed they are in constant communication with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and other organizations in the U.S. to keep working and assisting with the new migrant surge.

