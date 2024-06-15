ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot temps this weekend, cooling down next week

We continue to be under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the dangerously hot temperatures we will experience this weekend. We are expected to rise to 106 today and tomorrow. If you plan to go out to the Locomotive game tonight, bring hydration and a sun hat because it will be hot!

It will also be hot if you have any outdoor plans for Father's Day, take it easy if you will be out in these conditions.

Looking into the work week, Monday will be hot with a high of 105. The upper-level ridge that has been cooking the Borderland will slide to the east which will cool us down. Ending the work week, a storm system will bring the Borderland a slight chance of rain, but this is only the beginning of a possibly wet week.

Two weeks from today, we are tracking a wetter and cooler week.