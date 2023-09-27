Long wait times for cargo drivers at El Paso ports of entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Cargo drivers passing through the Borderland have continued to see longer and longer lines and wait times since last week.

This week, reports have shown that truck drivers crossing to the U.S. have been waiting between 12 to 15 hours at the Ysleta port of entry.

The Tornillo port of entry, the newest one in our area, rarely saw this type of activity in the past, but now is seeing an increase in its wait times as well.

Due to the influx of migrants the border has seen recently, the Texas Department of Public Safety resumed secondary inspections last Wednesday at the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge.

This has happened before with previous migrant surges in late 2022 and in the Spring of 2023.

The resumed checks conducted by Texas DPS are in addition to the commercial truck inspections that semi-truck drivers face every day with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The extra step has caused trucks to move more slowly through the ports of entry.

According to the El Paso Times, DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement:

"We hope that frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling activity along our southern border while increasing the safety of our roadways."

Reports also indicate that Texas DPS troopers are checking trucks that are crossing through the Santa Teresa port of entry as well.