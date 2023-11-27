Rise in falsified migratory permits in Juarez, reports say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- According to El Diario de Juárez, members of the National Guard have been alerting National Institute Migration agents about a rise in the number of falsified migratory permits to stay in Mexico.

Authorities have noticed this trend among migrants arriving at the Juarez International Airport.

The National Institute of Migration issues these permits to migrants as they enter Mexico's southern border. They are called Multiple Migratory Forms (FMM). The form is mainly for humanitarian reasons and gives migrants 180 days to travel across Mexico.

According to this report, security at the airport has noticed most of these migrants with falsified forms are mainly from Venezuela and Guatemala.

ABC-7 has reached out to the National Institute of Migration in Chihuahua and to a spokesperson with the National Guard to learn more information.