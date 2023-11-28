City of Juarez preparing a warming center ahead of cold temperatures

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez Civil Protection Department announced the opening of a new shelter a month ago, due to the start of cold temperatures.

This warming center will be in Downtown Juárez at Calle 20 de Noviembre, next to the Monumento a Juárez statue.

ABC-7 spoke with the Juarez Civil Protection Department, which said this shelter will have capacity for 120 people.

El Barreal, as it is called, has not been opened yet because the borderland hasn't had any extreme temperature change yet, officials tell ABC-7.

The warming center will specifically help walk-ins and people without a home.

Officers with the Juárez Secretary of Public Safety could also transport people in need there.

The Juárez Civil Protection's Rescue Department will be operating the warming center.