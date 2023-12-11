Downtown El Paso shelter network finding ways to assist migrants amid cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In recent weeks, more migrants have been seen sleeping on Downtown El Paso streets, especially at the Downtown Shelter Network centers.

"We are seeing a higher number of individuals coming to our facilities to look for assistance," said Aracely Martin, a spokeswoman for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. "Many of them, they obviously want shelter and they want navigation services and a place to stay, but also they are requesting clothes to protect themselves from the harsh temperatures that we've been experiencing at the moment."

Martin also told ABC-7 that Sacred Heart Church and the Rescue Mission of El Paso have been operating at over capacity lately.

The shelter network frequently coordinates to have the most number of spaces available for families and single adults.

Martin said they have also seen more single adult males asking for assistance.

Migrants staying at these shelters are taking advantage of the transportation venues provided by the city and the county to reach their final destinations.

But migrants are facing even colder temperatures once they reach cities such as Chicago, Denver, or New York.

This is a fast turnaround for migrants because most of them are only spending one or two days before leaving on the buses.

Despite the cold temperatures, migrants still want to travel to those destinations because they already have family there, or they have someone who is going to help them resettle.

The welcome centers try to provide them with clothing before they leave to go to colder cities.

Spokeswoman Martin also said they are still accepting donations ahead of the cold temperatures expected to hit the Borderland soon.

You can drop them off at the Opportunity Center, located at 1208 Myrtle Avenue.