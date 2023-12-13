More shelters could open in El Paso amid recent migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso continues to see an influx of migrants, local leaders are indicating they could soon open additional shelters, such as the one temporarily located at Morehead Middle School in West El Paso.

El Paso started seeing an increase in migrant activity right after the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a news conference on Tuesday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city has been providing asylum seekers with hotel rooms.

Mayor Leeser said Morehead Middle, the newest migrant shelter that only activates when the Borderland experiences an increase in migrants, could be activated as soon as Thursday.