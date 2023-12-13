Skip to Content
On the Border

More shelters could open in El Paso amid recent migrant surge

Migrants gather outside Sacred Heart Church in Downtown El Paso
KVIA
Migrants gather outside Sacred Heart Church in Downtown El Paso
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso continues to see an influx of migrants, local leaders are indicating they could soon open additional shelters, such as the one temporarily located at Morehead Middle School in West El Paso.

El Paso started seeing an increase in migrant activity right after the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a news conference on Tuesday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city has been providing asylum seekers with hotel rooms.

Mayor Leeser said Morehead Middle, the newest migrant shelter that only activates when the Borderland experiences an increase in migrants, could be activated as soon as Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content