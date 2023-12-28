Texas has arrested migrants on trespassing charges, according to new report

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a new report by the Associated Press, thousands of migrants have been arrested for trespassing since 2021.

The AP reports 10,000 migrants have been arrested on misdemeanor trespassing charges under Gov. Abbott's "arrest and jail" operation. Texas started the operation two years ago to arrest migrants for trespassing.

According to the Office of the Texas Governor, since the launch of Operation Lone Star, officers have made more than 30,000 criminal arrests and apprehended 386,000 migrants.

In March, a new Texas law will allow police officers to arrest migrants who have entered the state illegally. Additionally, local judges will have the authority to order them out of the country.